A weekend dedicated to dance and ageing is taking place in Newcastle. The aim is to remind a generation of dancers of the lifelong joys of the activity.

The festival looks to celebrate the versatility of dance and its importance in our lives. Over 55’s can take part in workshops and classes as well as enjoying performances.

It's hoped the weekend of events will encourage everyone to enjoy dance

It is widely known that dance is one of the best forms of exercise for keeping fit and healthy in body and mind. It’s hoped the event will encourage more people to take up the hobby or revisit it.

The festival has been driven by older people, looking to empower themselves and is part of the region’s celebration of October as older people’s month.

Dance is a wondrous endeavour transcending one's age. To recognise this, Dance City is proud to be hosting the Inspire Festival – a weekend dedicated to dance and ageing well. Everyone is welcome to come along and dance with us, whether they danced previously or not. Anand Bhatt, Artistic Director & CEO, Dance City

