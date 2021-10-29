Newcastle dance centre inspiring older people to get moving
A weekend dedicated to dance and ageing is taking place in Newcastle. The aim is to remind a generation of dancers of the lifelong joys of the activity.
The festival looks to celebrate the versatility of dance and its importance in our lives. Over 55’s can take part in workshops and classes as well as enjoying performances.
It is widely known that dance is one of the best forms of exercise for keeping fit and healthy in body and mind. It’s hoped the event will encourage more people to take up the hobby or revisit it.
The festival has been driven by older people, looking to empower themselves and is part of the region’s celebration of October as older people’s month.
A ful programme of events can be found on the Dance City website.