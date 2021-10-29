Two teenagers have been arrested after fireworks were thrown at people in Newcastle city centre.

The incident took place yesterday night (October 28) on Northumberland Street.

The boys, aged 13 and 15, were questioned on suspicion of assault.

Officers attended the area and spoke to the pair but they soon became confrontational and aggressive towards police and were subsequently arrested and taken into custody.

They have since been released under investigation while officers carry out further enquiries.

To purchase fireworks, buyers must be over the age of 18 - and throwing a firework on a highway or street is an offence.

Neighbourhood Inspector Karen Madge said: “There is absolutely no place on our busy streets for fireworks and it is completely unacceptable, under any circumstance, for people to set these off and throw them into public spaces as they pose a serious risk of injury when not handled responsibly."

We are thankful that no-one was injured in this incident but in reality the outcome could have been so much worse. Neighbourhood Inspector Karen Madge

Northumbria Police are urging parents to help them clamp down on antisocial behaviour.

Ms Madge added: “I would ask parents and carers to work with us as we tackle anti-social behaviour and speak to children about where they are heading, what they are doing and the potential consequences of getting mixed up in this type of activity."

Area Manager Richie Rickaby, of TWFRS, said: “We have been vocal this week about the dangers of young people using fireworks as missiles and it is clear behaviour of this nature has no place in our communities.

Nobody wants to see young people get into trouble but we need to make sure other members of the public, and our emergency crews, are not put in harm’s way. Area Manager Richie Rickaby

Cllr Clare Penny-Evans, Newcastle City Council cabinet member for Climate Change and Public Safety, said: “All forms of anti-social behaviour can have a serious impact on communities, and it is particularly distressing to hear reports of reckless acts like this which could have potentially put people’s lives at risk."