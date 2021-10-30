Man dies after a crash on the A19 in County Durham

A man has died following a crash in County Durham

Durham Police are appealing for witnesses after the collision which only involved one car.

It happened at 8:43pm on Friday 29 October on the A19 southbound near the Dalton Park slip road. It was a silver BMW X3.

Emergency services were called to the scene and CPR was carried out on the man who was driving the car. There were no passengers in the car.

Despite efforts, the driver died at the scene.

The road was closed in both directions while emergency services responded to the crash.

It has since reopened to traffic.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision, or anyone who may have any dashcam footage from the area at the time.

Please call Durham Constabulary on 101, quoting incident number 464 with any information.