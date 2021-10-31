Play video

Cleveland's Police and Crime Commissioner has condemned threatening and offensive graffiti which was daubed at the entrance to Redcar police station.

Posting on social media, Steve Turner said he was ashamed of the actions of those responsible.

On his PCC facebook page, he wrote:

"Last night, the amazing Cleveland Police teams across our area worked tirelessly to keep people safe and respond to the hundreds of 999 calls that came in.

"They leave their own families to protect us and do so in the knowledge that most people respect them for doing it. To then wake up to this makes you question what goes on in the heads of a tiny minority though."

We could write this off as “just Graffiti” but what if it’s not? Steve Turner, Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner

Vandals have painted swear words and threatening messages on the entrance to the Police station.

The offensive messages are thought to have been left overnight.

Officers are now investigating the incident to find those responsible.

Officers will be taking every step today to identify the culprit and I’d hope the Redcar public will help if they can. Steve Turner, Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner

The Police and Crime Commissioner went on to appeal to the public to help officers find those who vandalised the station.

Steve Turner says it come at a time of year when there's huge demand on officers.

Cleveland Police say they were extremely busy last night, with more than a thousand calls from members of the public.

490 of those calls were for emergency incidents.

582 calls for non-emergency incidents were received.

The force says it is an increase of more than 50 per cent on the same period last weekend.

Call handlers also dealt with more than 500 calls that were not emergencies.