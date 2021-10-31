Fundraising challenge in memory of Gateshead father and son who took own lives

Friends of a Gateshead father and son who took their own lives within days of each other have started a fundraising challenge in their memory.

Wayne and Jack Mitchell from High Spen died in January 2020.

A group of Jack's friends have set up ' The Thirty Before 30.' Over the next year five of Jack's friends will compete in thirty events raising money and awareness of the mental health charity Mind.

Their first challenge was the Run Northumberland Hexham 10k.

Their final event will take place in October 2022, on what would have been Jack's 30th birthday.

Play video

It means a lot that they are going to do something to help them out. There is not enough done for mental health, it's a stigma isn't it. They're all keeping his memory alive, they are amazing friends. Julia Mitchell. Jack's mum