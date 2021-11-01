Financial support proposed for Stockton's most vulnerable families this winter

Vulnerable families across Stockton will be given extra financial support this winter under proposals from Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council.

Households with children who are eligible for free school meals are set to be given an £80 voucher per child to support with the cost of food in November.

The extra £80 is also set to be given in December to each working-age household that have children and receive Council Tax support.

The council says that working-age households without any children who receive Council Tax support are also proposed to receive £60 during December.

Councillor Bob Cook, Leader of Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council, said: “We know that families have been hit hard by the pandemic and with rising costs, it was absolutely vital to come forward with this proposed financial support for those who need it most.

“Because the vouchers will be paid automatically to anyone who’s eligible there’ll be no need to worry about applying.

“The vouchers should provide a bit of extra peace of mind in what is set to be a very tough winter for a lot of families in our area.

“We are also proposing to use the other remaining funding to supplement the Council’s ‘Back on Track’ scheme which supports individuals and households in crisis.

“We’ve been given the green light from the DWP to get on with planning our support for families and we’re very much expecting approval for our proposals.”

Stockton Council says there will be no need to apply for the food vouchers and they’re set to be sent to eligible families automatically.

The proposed vouchers will be funded by the Government’s Household Support Fund and the Council’s plans are subject to approval from the Department of Work and Pensions (DWP).