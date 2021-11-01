The NHS in the North East is encouraging the public to use NHS 111 online to get urgent medical advice quickly – in addition to existing services - ahead of what England’s top doctor says will be a ‘winter like no other’.

It comes as the NHS ‘Help Us, Help You’ campaign gets underway. The campaign will use TV adverts, social media posts and billboards to promote the online service, which provides advice and support to patients with urgent but not life-threatening medical issues.

Patients should continue to come forward for care and are still being encouraged to speak to a Pharmacist, GP or call 111 if they need urgent advice.

NHS 111 online can direct patients to urgent treatment centres and walk-in clinics, GP surgeries, pharmacies and emergency dental services and, if needed, a call from a healthcare professional.

With more people predicted to suffer from flu this year and hospitals already treating an increased number of Covid-19 patients, NHS 111 online offers an alternative way to get immediate medical advice.

Data from September showed that the NHS was already experiencing record demand for emergency services, with ambulances responding to 76,000 life-threatening incidents and call handlers taking more than one million 999 calls.

The NHS 111 phone service also saw record demand, with a call being taken every seven seconds.

Professor Stephen Powis, NHS national medical director, said:

"As we approach an extremely tough winter like no other, using NHS 111 online first will ensure everyone who needs medical advice can access it quickly and conveniently, alongside other services, while allowing us to care for the most seriously ill and injured patients in our A&Es.

"So if you need urgent care but it’s not life-threatening, visit 111 online first - we'll put you in touch with a healthcare professional if needed and help you get the treatment you need - and please continue to come forward for care, including through 111, your pharmacist or GP if you prefer.

“And it remains as important as ever to get your life-saving Covid jab, and with winter approaching, it is important to get your flu jab too if you are eligible.”

People use the online 111 service for a range of reasons, including to check their symptoms and see if an injury or illness requires further investigation, to get information on mental health support services available, or to seek advice on how to take a medication.

The online tool can also advise whether a patient should contact their GP, visit a pharmacist or call 999, while if needed, people can receive a call from a healthcare professional.