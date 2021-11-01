New TV masts switched-on to restore TV services for North Yorkshire viewers

Two new TV masts have been switched on to restore or improve TV services for thousands of more households in North Yorkshire.

Viewers in Loftus and Thirsk will need to retune their TVs to have their main TV channels restored.

Information, updates and advice, for example on how to retune your TV, are available online.

A freephone line is available on 0800 121 4828, and the numbers of engineers available to provide support to eligible households is being increased from this week.

Arqiva say that residents living in one of the “not spot” areas where there is still no TV signal should have received an official letter containing instructions on how to claim a £50 voucher for Currys.

The voucher can be spent at Currys, online or in store, to buy a TV streaming device such as a Roku stick or an Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Work is starting on a second 80-metre mast at Bilsdale which will further improve the quality of service across North Yorkshire and County Durham.

Adrian Twyning, Director of Operations at Arqiva, said: "We are working round the clock to restore TV services and to help those affected. These smaller relay sites are a key part of Project Restore, and more of them will soon follow.

"We’re sorry for the disruption this has caused for people, and while we are making progress there is also much to do. Our teams are now working on the task of building a second 80-metre mast at Bilsdale to provide a better quality signal to the area.”

Bilsdale mast fire: The story so far