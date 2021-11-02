The Planning Inspectorate has given the go ahead for a 55m tall public landmark and walking trail in Northumberland. The government organisation, which deals with planning in England, overturned the original refusal for Planning Permission given by Northumberland County Council in March 2019.

The planning application was originally recommended for approval by the Council's officers and statutory consultees. This was refused by Northumberland County Council but now the Planning Inspectorate has agreed with their original analysis and granted permission for the landmark, designed by artist Simon Hitchens, to proceed.

The application was made by Viscount Devonport of Northumberland.

I am delighted that the Planning Inspector has supported our project and that the committee's refusal in 2019 has been overturned Viscount Devonport of Northumberland

Viscount Devonport of Northumberland says he is 'delighted with the decision'

The decision comes following a lengthy consultation which saw experts from across the North East investigate application covering landscape design, ecology, archaeology, tourism and traffic.

The landmark will be situated at Cold Law in west Northumberland. In addition to the 55m sculpture, the development will also feature a walking trail with artistic input from writers, artists and sculptors from various Commonwealth countries, in a collaborative process led by artist Simon Hitchens and co-created with the local community.

Ascendant: The Elizabeth Landmark has been designed by sculptor, Simon Hitchens

The team behind the project will now focus on structural design and fundraising before work starts on site.