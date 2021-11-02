A man from County Durham who subjected his friend to a horrifying attack with a machete lasting several hours has been found guilty of his murder.

Robert Askew had subjected David Teague to prolonged violence after becoming convinced he wanted to steal his cannabis plants following an adverse reaction to taking drugs.

A court heard that when Mr Teague went to Askew's home in Esh Winning, he suddenly turned nasty after snorting cocaine.Jurors were told he then held him against their will and caused multiple injuries to Mr Teague including being stabbed, punched, kicked and had multiple areas of bruising and six fractured ribs.It was a combination of his multiple injuries and losing a considerable amount of blood that was the cause of his death, the court heard.

Askew was also found guilty of assault and false imprisonment relating to a woman who was held captive too.

33-year-old David Teague. Credit: Family photograph.

Detective Chief Inspector Nicola Lawrence, of Durham Police, said: “Although nothing can bring David back, I hope this verdict will provide some comfort to David’s family and friends, knowing that justice has been served.“This was a tragic and a completely unnecessary loss of life”.

Askew will be sentenced on 10 November.