Newcastle United hope to sign Unai Emery as head coach by end of the week

Newcastle's new owners have identified Villarreal boss Unai Emery as the potential successor to Steve Bruce as they step up their efforts to appoint a new manager.

ITV News Tyne Tees understands the club hope to appoint the ex-Arsenal coach by the end of the week, possibly in time for Saturday's game away at Brighton.

This comes two weeks after Steve Bruce vacated the position "by mutual consent", with his assistant Graeme Jones taking charge of the team on a temporary basis.

Emery, who was sacked by the Gunners in 2019 following an 18-month stint in charge, has emerged from a pool of names touted as prospective replacements since Amanda Staveley's Saudi-backed consortium completed its takeover on Tyneside on 7 October.

Eddie Howe, Roberto Martinez, Antonio Conte - who has since been appointed Tottenham boss - Paulo Fonseca and Brendan Rodgers are among those to also have been linked with the post.

Who is Unai Emery? Teams managed 2004–2006 Lorca Deportiva 2006–2008 Almería 2008–2012 Valencia 2012 Spartak Moscow 2013–2016 Sevilla 2016–2018 Paris Saint-Germain 2018–2019 Arsenal 2020– Villarreal Back to top Trophies won Sevilla UEFA Europa League: 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16 PSG Ligue 1: 2017–18 Coupe de France: 2016–17, 2017–18 Coupe de la Ligue: 2016–17, 2017–18 Villarreal UEFA Europa League: 2020–21 Back to top Playing career Position: Midfielder Appearances: 339 Goals: 18 Most played-for club: Toledo Most played-in league: Segunda División Back to top

The 49-year-old Spaniard, who has also managed Valencia, Sevilla and Paris St Germain, was appointed by Villarreal on a three-year deal in July last year and led the club to a seventh-place LaLiga finish and Europa League glory in his first season.

However, while Emery publicly distanced himself from the speculation on Monday, it is understood that initial approaches have been made, although there is still significant work to be done, including a compensation package amounting to around £6million, before any deal could be struck.

Villarreal are in Champions League action on Tuesday evening when they host Swiss side Young Boys at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Credit: The two met in 2019 while Emery was still Arsenal boss

They are second in Group F, two points behind Manchester United, the team they beat in a dramatic penalty shoot-out to lift the Europa League trophy at the end of last season.

On the domestic front, they have endured a testing start to the season and lie 13th in La Liga having collected 12 points from their first 11 games.

Caretaker coach Graeme Jones has presided over two Newcastle United games, a 1-1 draw at Crystal Palace and Saturday's 3-0 home defeat by leaders Chelsea.

That has left the Magpies, who are yet to win a Premier League game in 10 attempts this season, in 19th place and six points adrift of safety.

They travel to Brighton on Saturday evening with the need for a permanent manager more pressing by the day.

However, the club's owners have studiously avoided making a hasty appointment and have done their homework in an attempt to get the right man for the job.