North East and Yorkshire delivers 1 million Covid top-up jabs

More than one million people in the North East and Yorkshire have received their COVID-19 booster jab, as the NHS vaccination programme continues to protect those most at risk from coronavirus.

The NHS launched its COVID-19 vaccination booster programme on September 16, following advice from the independent Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI). Nationally, more than six million additional doses of the life-saving COVID-19 vaccine have been delivered to those eligible.

13 million vaccines have been delivered in the North East and Yorkshire since last December

Dr Yvette Oade, NHS Clinical Lead for the Covid vaccination programme for North East and Yorkshire, said reaching 1 million booster vaccinations was a significant milestone.

“It’s highly encouraging to see thousands of people across our region are booking their appointments every day to help build our wall of defence against Covid,” Dr Oade said.

“The vaccine provides really important protection against the virus for you and your family.”

Dr Oade urged people who receive an invite to come forward for their top-up jab.

We know that just under half of those eligible for their booster vaccine in the North East and Yorkshire have still to come forward for their jab. I urge them to get protected as soon as possible. Dr Yvette Oade

“Once you receive your letter or text, or if it’s been six months and one week since your second dose, get online or ring 119 to book your jab – it will protect you and those around you against the virus.”

The NHS is vaccinating in line with guidance set by the JCVI which says that eligible groups can have a booster shot, a minimum of six months on from their second jab for maximum protection.

Dr Oade added: “One of the most important things you can do, as we go into the winter months, if eligible, is to book your booster and flu vaccine to strengthen your immunity, reduce the risk of catching COVID-19 and stop yourself getting seriously ill. The message is simple: get vaccinated, get boosted, get protected.”

Those who are eligible for a booster at least six months on from their second dose include: