Money taken from criminals is benefiting good causes under a project named 'Operation Payback.'

Northumbria's Police Commissioner, Kim McGuiness, is calling on community projects to bid for a share of cash taken from criminals.

She said: "Operation Payback is all about giving communities control of the money that we take back from criminals.

"In areas like this there are great projects, Friends of Chopwell want to put lights on the BMX track and this just enables them to use that small amount of money that comes directly from criminals to make that change in their area."

I want to see this money end up in the right hands – the volunteers, the doers, those who know the needs of their community and are doing things that make a real, positive difference to local lives. It’s about empowering local groups to find solutions that work in their community. Kim McGuiness, Northumbria Police Commissioner

Grass root projects and community causes can bid for a share of the £130,000 pot of funding by telling the Commissioner of local needs and ideas that will help prevent crime and anti-social behaviour.

The scheme is also aimed at improving the lives of those living in neighbourhoods across Northumberland, Tyne and Wear - particularly some of the more disadvantaged areas.

The funding initiative will offer micro-grants of up to £1,000 or larger grants of up to £5,000.

Applications can be from communities, charities, social enterprises or voluntary groups from within the Northumbria Police force area.

More information on 'Operation Payback' can be found online.