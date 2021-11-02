Parents of antisocial teenagers have been warned they face being evicted after their children were involved in serious antisocial and criminal behaviour on the Metro system.

Officers from North Tyneside Council and Northumbria Police’s Metro Unit called at three address in Longbenton and New York village on Monday morning as part of a joint operation.

The council and Police say they have repeatedly tried to engage with the tenants and encourage them to rein in their children’s behaviour but with no success.

The council has now served a Notice of Seeking Possession, the first step in the eviction process, to each of the tenants which may be pursued through the courts.

A small minority are getting involved in persistent antisocial behaviour and their parents are giving us no support in working to bring their children under control. This joint action with Northumbria Police and Nexus sends a clear message that antisocial behaviour will not be tolerated in North Tyneside and that parents need to start taking responsibility for where their children. Councillor Carole Burdis, North Tyneside Council