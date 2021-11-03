Covid-19 patients receiving treatment at South Tees Hospitals at the highest level for months
Bosses at the South Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust say the number of covid-19 patients receiving treatment is at the highest level since early this year.
Chief executive Sue Page said 81 patients were in hospital with covid-19 as at November 2, which was the highest number for several months.
There were also eight patients in critical care.
Two wards and one critical care unit continue to be devoted at Middlesbrough's James Cook University Hospital to those with the virus.
Rates of infection in the community are also currently higher than at other periods during the virus outbreak.
Professor Derek Bell, the joint chairman of the South Tees and North Tees Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said he wished to encourage people to have their covid-19 vaccinations and also wear a mask "possibly more than the Government are urging us to do".
Last month continued covid-related pressures on theatre and critical care capacity resulted in 58 non-urgent medical procedures having to be cancelled on the day and subsequently rescheduled.
This was a significant increase on the 31 that were cancelled in August.
Despite the cancellations another update provided for directors said that in the five weeks to October 13 more than 4,000 operations were delivered, of which over 3,000 were planned surgical procedures.
Meanwhile, during the same period 21,514 people attended emergency and urgent care services, with an extra 3,000 adults being seen compared to a year previously.
