North East and North Yorkshire visitor attractions receive accolades from VisitEngland
Twelve of the region’s visitor attractions have been announced as the latest winners of VisitEngland’s Visitor Attraction Accolades for 2020-21.
They have been given awards based on scores they gained in their annual Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme.
Accolades are given for the following categories: Welcome, Best Told Story, Quality Food & Drink, Hidden Gem and Gold.
Award winners:
• Alnwick Garden, Alnwick – Gold
• Head of Steam – Darlington Railway Museum, Darlington –Gold
• Killhope Lead Mining Museum, Bishop Auckland – Best Told Story
• Raby Castle, Darlington – Welcome
• RSPB Saltholme Nature Reserve, Middlesbrough – Gold
• Seven Stories, Newcastle Upon Tyne – Best Told Story
• Shipley Art Gallery, Gateshead – Hidden Gem
• The Gardens at Wynyard Hall, Billingham – Welcome
• Dales Countryside Museum, Hawes – Hidden Gem
• Helmsley Walled Garden, Helmsley – Hidden Gem
• RHS Garden Harlow Carr, Harrogate – Gold
• Scampston Walled Garden, Malton – Hidden Gem
VisitEngland’s Accolades are designed to celebrate excellence within the visitor attraction sector and showcase businesses.