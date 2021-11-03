Twelve of the region’s visitor attractions have been announced as the latest winners of VisitEngland’s Visitor Attraction Accolades for 2020-21.

They have been given awards based on scores they gained in their annual Visitor Attraction Quality Scheme.

Accolades are given for the following categories: Welcome, Best Told Story, Quality Food & Drink, Hidden Gem and Gold.

Award winners:

• Alnwick Garden, Alnwick – Gold

• Head of Steam – Darlington Railway Museum, Darlington –Gold

• Killhope Lead Mining Museum, Bishop Auckland – Best Told Story

• Raby Castle, Darlington – Welcome

• RSPB Saltholme Nature Reserve, Middlesbrough – Gold

• Seven Stories, Newcastle Upon Tyne – Best Told Story

• Shipley Art Gallery, Gateshead – Hidden Gem

• The Gardens at Wynyard Hall, Billingham – Welcome

• Dales Countryside Museum, Hawes – Hidden Gem

• Helmsley Walled Garden, Helmsley – Hidden Gem

• RHS Garden Harlow Carr, Harrogate – Gold

• Scampston Walled Garden, Malton – Hidden Gem

Raby Castle picked up a Welcome award

VisitEngland’s Accolades are designed to celebrate excellence within the visitor attraction sector and showcase businesses.