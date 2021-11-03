Unai Emery rules himself out of the race to become Newcastle's new manager

Villarreal manager Unai Emery has announced he will not become the next Newcastle United manager.

Emery confirmed the Magpies' interest following Villarreal's Champions League win over Young Boys on Tuesday and amid reports Emery was the club's number one choice for the role.

ITV News Tyne Tees understands the new owners were hopeful to appoint him before the end of the week.

But, in a post on his official Twitter account, Emery wrote: "No matter how much noise there was yesterday in another country, within the club there was transparency and loyalty with the Roig family and with my squad, which is maximum and for me it is the most important thing.

"Villarreal CF is my home and I am 100 percent committed," he continued.

"Honestly, I am grateful for the interest of a great club, but even more grateful to be here and that is why I communicated to Fernando Roig my decision to want to continue being part of this project because of the commitment and respect that I perceive from the club and from my players, which is mutual and reciprocal."

Who is Unai Emery? Trophies won Sevilla UEFA Europa League: 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16 PSG Ligue 1: 2017–18 Coupe de France: 2016–17, 2017–18 Coupe de la Ligue: 2016–17, 2017–18 Villarreal UEFA Europa League: 2020–21 Back to top Teams managed 2004–2006 Lorca Deportiva 2006–2008 Almería 2008–2012 Valencia 2012 Spartak Moscow 2013–2016 Sevilla 2016–2018 Paris Saint-Germain 2018–2019 Arsenal 2020– Villarreal Back to top Playing career Position: Midfielder Appearances: 339 Goals: 18 Most played-for club: Toledo Most played-in league: Segunda División Back to top

The hunt for Steve Bruce's successor continues.