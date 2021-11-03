Unai Emery rules himself out of the race to become Newcastle's new manager
Villarreal manager Unai Emery has announced he will not become the next Newcastle United manager.
Emery confirmed the Magpies' interest following Villarreal's Champions League win over Young Boys on Tuesday and amid reports Emery was the club's number one choice for the role.
ITV News Tyne Tees understands the new owners were hopeful to appoint him before the end of the week.
But, in a post on his official Twitter account, Emery wrote: "No matter how much noise there was yesterday in another country, within the club there was transparency and loyalty with the Roig family and with my squad, which is maximum and for me it is the most important thing.
"Villarreal CF is my home and I am 100 percent committed," he continued.
"Honestly, I am grateful for the interest of a great club, but even more grateful to be here and that is why I communicated to Fernando Roig my decision to want to continue being part of this project because of the commitment and respect that I perceive from the club and from my players, which is mutual and reciprocal."
Who is Unai Emery?
Trophies won
Sevilla
UEFA Europa League: 2013–14, 2014–15, 2015–16
PSG
Ligue 1: 2017–18
Coupe de France: 2016–17, 2017–18
Coupe de la Ligue: 2016–17, 2017–18
Villarreal
UEFA Europa League: 2020–21
Teams managed
2004–2006 Lorca Deportiva
2006–2008 Almería
2008–2012 Valencia
2012 Spartak Moscow
2013–2016 Sevilla
2016–2018 Paris Saint-Germain
2018–2019 Arsenal
2020– Villarreal
Playing career
Position: Midfielder
Appearances: 339
Goals: 18
Most played-for club: Toledo
Most played-in league: Segunda División
The hunt for Steve Bruce's successor continues.