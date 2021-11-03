Wallsend Motocross World Champion Billy Bolt says victory was 'pretty special'

Play video

Report by Kris Jepson

Billy Bolt from North Tyneside, became the FIM Hard Enduro World Champion over the weekend in Germany.

The motocross biker from Wallsend secured his third world title at the aged of just 24.

He told ITV News Tyne Tees: "It’s hard to describe to be honest, but that is the pictures and the scenes that you see when you’re a kid growing up and I’ve looked and aspired towards having those moments kind of all my life since I was a kid and to finally have my own was pretty special."

Bolt travels the world and rarely gets chance to return to the North East, but in the last few days he has been taking in his victory and celebrating with family and friends.

He added: "To come home and be able to share it with them for a couple of days and yeh, to try and let it sink in, it’s still hasn’t, like I say, but I think they’re all delighted."

Riding motorbikes from a young age, Billy Bolt said the world championship was the stuff of dreams and is thanks to the support from his family and friends, but also a lot of hard work.

He said: "Bikes have kind of always been a big part of my life and my childhood. My dad and all his mates were all motorbike fanatics. I was kind of put on one from as early as I could remember and just took to it straight away.

"I watched motorbike racing on the telly all day, everyday and played around on my pedal bike in the garden pretending I was racing a motorbike, you know, so there was never really any other option in my head. That’s what I wanted to do and, like I say, it took a lot of effort. We had to do a lot of driving, a lot of hours spent in the car from my family."

Bolt will travel to Spain this weekend to begin training and preparations for the Super Enduro Championships, which start in Poland in December.