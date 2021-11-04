Acting North Yorkshire police boss announced following Everard row

An acting North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner has been announced following Philip Allott's highly publicised resignation from the post.

Jenni Newbury will take up the role as part of the interim leadership arrangements for the Commissioner’s Office, which will see the team and its services run by the Executive Management Team on a stewardship basis for the next three weeks.

In accordance with the Police Reform and Social Responsibility Act 2011, the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel must appoint an Acting Commissioner from within the paid staff of the Commissioner’s Office to undertake the role in the period the role is vacant.

In this case, that is until after 25 November's by-election when the successful candidate takes office - usually the following day.

Mr Allott stepped down from the position amid national outcry over comments he made about the death of Sarah Everard's, who was from York.

In an interview with BBC Radio York, Mr Allott said that Ms Everard should never have "submitted" to the fake arrest by Wayne Couzens that led to her kidnap, rape and murder.

He also said women needed to be more "streetwise."

Mr Allott apologised and retracted the comments but initially refused to resign until a vote of no confidence was unanimously passed by the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Panel.

He then left the post, saying: "I have become the story, and therefore a distraction to protecting victims of violence."

Acting North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Jenni Newberry said:

“The senior team here at the Office are grateful for the Panel’s support for our stewardship proposal.

“Having been part of the Commissioner’s Office for the past eight years, I am committed to making sure people across North Yorkshire and York are safe and feel safe - I will ensure that key ambition is my priority for the short period I am Acting Commissioner.

“The commissioning and partnerships team I lead have made a huge difference to lives across this county developing and improving services for victims, the vulnerable and all those who come into contact with North Yorkshire Police, including perpetrators who are engaged with to reduce reoffending.

The Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner’s team are brilliant and hard-working public servants who have faced a difficult time. I am always proud to be part of that team and honoured to be able to lead them over the next few weeks alongside Simon, Michael, Tom and Caroline before the new Commissioner is elected. Jenni Newberry, Acting North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner

Chief Executive of the Office of the North Yorkshire Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner Simon Dennis said:

“Jenni is a public servant of the highest calibre with a background in making a positive difference to the lives of some of the most vulnerable people in our communities.

"She deservedly has the support of the Panel to serve as Acting Commissioner, a role which must be filled from within the Office of the Police, Fire and Crime Commissioner. The whole team will support her to succeed, and I thank her for her dedication, commitment and integrity in putting herself forward.”