A police boss is facing a criminal investigation after a complaint was made to a police watchdog.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IPOC) has confirmed they are investigating allegations made against Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner, Steve Turner.

The investigation is said to be in relation to an allegation of a serious non-recent criminal offence.

The IPOC will ask a different police force to conduct the investigation into Mr Turner.

We have now begun a managed investigation following a complaint referral from the Cleveland Police and Crime Panel regarding the alleged conduct of the current PCC prior to taking up the role IOPC

Mr Turner is yet to comment but his office released a brief statement.

We have been made aware that a referral has been made to Cleveland Police and Crime Panel relating to a non-recent allegation against Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner. We extend our full co-operation to the Panel and the IOPC and we will assist them with any enquiries they need to make Spokesperson for the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner

A spokesperson for the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner said: “We have been made aware that a referral has been made to Cleveland Police and Crime Panel relating to a non-recent allegation against Police and Crime Commissioner Steve Turner.

“We extend our full co-operation to the Panel and the IOPC and we will assist them with any enquiries they need to make.”

As there is an ongoing investigation underway, it would not be appropriate for us to comment further on this matter.

The allegation comes as Mr Turner faces mounting pressure to resign following historic allegations of theft.

In September the Labour MP for Middlesbrough, Andy McDonald, used qualified privilege in the House of Commons to accuse Steve Turner of for ‘systematic theft of merchandise from his then employer’

He said: "On the topic of Police and Crime Commissioner elections, is she as staggered as I am to learn that the Conservative Party's PCC for Cleveland, Steve Turner, who was elected earlier this year, was in fact sacked in the early 2000s for systematic theft of merchandise from his then employer, Safeway supermarket, at their Norton store?"

He continued: "Does she agree with me that it is totally untenable for someone who was engaged in such criminal behaviour to hold the position of PCC and he must resign from his role with immediate effect?

At the time Mr Turner said: "This is an appalling use of parliamentary privilege and I will be calling on Mr McDonald to retract his unsubstantiated allegations."