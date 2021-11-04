Cleveland police van had brakes "intentionally cut" while attending 999 call

A police van responding to a 999 call on Teesside had its brakes 'intentionally cut'.

Cleveland Police said in a statement on social media the van also had its tyres damaged.

The criminal damage is thought to have happened between 10.30pm and 11.30pm on Tuesday, November the 2nd.

Two officers had travelled to an emergency in Hemlington and whilst on their way to another call out, found their brakes were not working.

The officers were able to pull over safely and an inspection found the vehicles rear brake pipe had been intentionally cut.

Assistant Chief Constable Lisa Theaker said: “Those responsible put these officers lives at risk and endangered the public. It shows absolute disregard to police who were attending an emergency incident and they have used this opportunity to cause costly and dangerous damage. This also meant the loss of a vehicle available to answer 999 calls last night. This was a selfish and callous act, and we will work to identify those responsible and bring them to justice.”

Police are asking anyone who thinks they may have information to call 101.