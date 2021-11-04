Washington teenager appears in court charged with right-wing terror offence

A teenager charged with a right-wing, terror offence targeted police stations, drag queens and "Muslim rape gangs" in a plot to kill, a court heard.

Luke Skelton appeared at Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday charged with intending to commit acts of terrorism - having composed "draft manifestos" and a "final note", it was alleged.

The 18-year-old researched "explosive ingredients" and identified persons and locations as "potential targets" between October 1 2020 and October 29 2021 in his home town of Washington, near Sunderland, the court heard.

The court heard the teenager had "individuals he wished to target" which included drag queens, "Muslim rape gangs" and police stations, which he had allegedly photographed.

Skelton, of Kielder, Oxclose, Washington, Tyne and Wear, is charged with one offence of intending to commit acts of terrorism, contrary to section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

The teenager, who was wearing a grey suit and white shirt, was refused bail and remanded back into custody.

Senior District Judge Paul Goldspring sent the case to the Old Bailey for a preliminary hearing on November 19.