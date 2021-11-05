Middlesbrough hosts town's first ever Festival of Lights to celebrate Diwali

Play video

Report by Emily Reader

Middlesbrough's first Diwali festival is being held this weekend.

Members of the Hindu, Sikh and Jains communities from across the region will be coming together to mark the five-day celebration of lights. The festival in Centre Square promises a packed programme of entertainment.

Diwali is a Hindu celebration - a festival of light, colour and new beginnings. It celebrates the triumph of good over evil and light over darkness.

The Diwali festival is being organised by Kash Patel Productions and the team who brought you Curry on Comedy and Middlesbrough Mela.

It is produced in partnership with Middlesbrough Council and with the support of the Arts Council of England and the Hindu Cultural Society of Cleveland.

There's a feast of entertainment for the whole family to enjoy - here's what you can look forward to:

Food: Diwali in Middlesbrough will have street vendors from all over the UK offering a wide selection of sweet and savoury delights.

Entertainment: visitors can enjoy back-to-back main stage entertainment in Centre Square from 12 midday through to 6pm.

Funfair: a family funfair will run throughout the festival.

Lantern Parade: The Festival of Light would not be the same without Diwali lanterns. A special children's parade has been commissioned that will follow the beat of the drum all around Centre Square.

Fireworks: a spectacular Firework Finale will light up the sky for all to see.

The Diwali Festival will be held on Centre Square, Middlesbrough, from noon to 6pm on Saturday, November 6.