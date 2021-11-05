Play video

Tyne and Wear firefighters having fireworks launched at them on Bonfire Night in 2017.

North East firefighters have urged the public to stop attacking crew amid rising reported incidents.

Firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) have been targeted in 50 anti-social behaviour incidents this year and fear more are likely to occur in the period around Bonfire Night.

58 attacks on Tyne and Wear firefighters in 2019

50 attacks in 2021 as of November, before incidents are likely to spike around Bonfire Night

Crews have had fireworks launched towards them and one firefighter says he could have died when a twelve-inch scaffolding bar was thrown at the fire engine windscreen.

Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

In the early hours of 31 August 2019 a crew from Byker Community Fire Station were attending a road traffic collision in Walker.

The Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service appliance had its blue lights and sirens in full operation when the rod was thrown.

“I could’ve been killed or seriously injured,” said Graeme MacDonald, watch manager at Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

"Think about what you are doing before you act: at the end of the day, I want to go home and see my family. I'm married with children and I want to safely return to my wife, son and daughter.

Credit: Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service

“I also want to make sure that my crew are safe as well. It's not a game. It's not fun. Incidents of anti-social behaviour create significant implications and what those individuals are doing has a real effect on people’s professional and family lives," he continued.

“Not only do their actions have consequences but it also means that the fire engine isn't available to attend other incidents. It also has cost implications for the public.

The incident I was involved in has stayed with me, and I wouldn't want any other crews up and down the country to experience the same ordeal. Graeme MacDonald, watch manager at TWFRS

“Any attacks on firefighters and other emergency services colleagues on Bonfire Night or any other night of the year is unacceptable," said Peter Heath, deputy chief fire officer of Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

"We aren’t just talking about a person risking their life day in, day out. We are talking about a real person - someone’s loved one – who wants to serve their community and return home safely after work.

“Firefighters, like all other emergency workers should be treated with respect and dignity, in the manner they deserve.