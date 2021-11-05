Gateshead pub staff apologise after firework shoots into the crowd at display

Play video

No sound due to bad language.

Families were filmed running and screaming after a firework shot into the crowd during a pub display in Gateshead.

In the footage, a firework can be seen shooting towards the crowd at an event at Poacher's Pocket in Whickham on Thursday night (5 November).

Leanne Marshall was was at the display and describes a scene of panic and confusion.

"It was just screaming," she told ITV News Tyne Tees.

As soon as everyone started running, they just looked in shock like they didn't know what to do, where to go. They were just basically looking to see where I was going and my main was just to get out of this place. Leanne Marshall

A number of people who were at the display also took to Facebook to share their experiences during the display. One suggested people had been injured.

One person commented: "Poacher's Pocket fireworks... never been so scared in my life one just missed us. Hope the poor people that got injured aren't seriously hurt."

Credit: NCJ Media

Another said: "This is why I don't like going to displays and hate Bonfire Night."

In a statement on Facebook, Poacher's Pocket said: "We would like to give a huge apology for the events that happened last night at the fireworks display.

"This matter is now under full investigation with the actual event organiser."