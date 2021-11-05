Gateshead pub staff apologise after firework shoots into the crowd at display
No sound due to bad language.
Families were filmed running and screaming after a firework shot into the crowd during a pub display in Gateshead.
In the footage, a firework can be seen shooting towards the crowd at an event at Poacher's Pocket in Whickham on Thursday night (5 November).
Leanne Marshall was was at the display and describes a scene of panic and confusion.
"It was just screaming," she told ITV News Tyne Tees.
A number of people who were at the display also took to Facebook to share their experiences during the display. One suggested people had been injured.
One person commented: "Poacher's Pocket fireworks... never been so scared in my life one just missed us. Hope the poor people that got injured aren't seriously hurt."
Another said: "This is why I don't like going to displays and hate Bonfire Night."
In a statement on Facebook, Poacher's Pocket said: "We would like to give a huge apology for the events that happened last night at the fireworks display.
"This matter is now under full investigation with the actual event organiser."