Who is Eddie Howe?

It looks like Newcastle United’s new owners have a new manager.

A deal is thought to have been reached that would see 43-year-old Eddie Howe take the top job following the end of Steve Bruce's tenure on 20 October.

As fans anticipate an announcement, we put together a profile of the man set to lead Newcastle into its new era.

Name: Edward John Frank HoweAge: 43

Born: Amersham, Buckinghamshire

Began his professional football career in 1994 with AFC Bournemouth.

Footballing career

He made his first-class debut in 1995 and after establishing himself as a vital defender for Bournemouth, he was selected for England's Under-21 squad in 1998.

Eddie Howe in 1998 Credit: PA

In 2002, Howe became Harry Redknapp’s first signing for Portsmouth but sustained a knee injury shortly afterward - ruling him out for the rest of the season.

Two years later, Howe returned to Bournemouth on loan, a successful return funded by the so-called “Eddieshare” fund.

He had a spell on loan at Swindon Town but didn’t feature for the club Howe spent his final playing days back at his childhood team. He enjoyed three more seasons and before injury forced his retirement in 2007.

Managerial career

Bournemouth

In 2006, prior to the end of his playing career, he was given his first coaching role at the age of 29 when then-Bournemouth manager Kevin Bond put him in charge of the reserve team as player-coach.

He was in the role for under two years, losing his job when Bond was sacked as manager in September 2008.

Howe made another return to Bournemouth a few months later when Bond's replacement Jimmy Quinn was sacked.

He was initially hired as caretaker manager but became permanent in January. Howe saved the club from relegation and the next season secured promotion to League One.

Burnley approached the promising young coach the following year and reached a compensation deal with Bournemouth to sign him in January 2011.

50% win rate during his first spell as Bournemouth manager

Burnley

Howe stayed with Burnley for just two Championship seasons in which the club finished 8th and 13th - leaving for "personal reasons" in 2012 and returning to Burnley.

39.08% win rate with Burnley

Back at Bournemouth

Howe's managerial return to Bournemouth cemented his status as a club legend and made him a top manager in the eyes of many.

He secured League One promotion in his first season back and managed a mid-table finish in the Championship the following year.

Remarkably, Howe secured promotion for Bournemouth to the Premier League in April 2015, just a week after being named Football League Manager of the Decade in 2015.

Bournemouth would stay in the Premier League for five years until they were relegated in 2020 and Howe left the post.

Howe's second managerial stint at Bournemouth is wifely considered the most successful in the club's history.

40.17% win rate during second stint with Bournemouth

Second choice?

Nobody likes to be the second choice but recent events at the club show this may well be the case for Howe.

Earlier this week it emerged former Arsenal boss Unai Emery decided to reject the opportunity to return to the Premier League after holding initial talks with the Magpies.

Howe and Villarreal manager Emery were identified as the leading candidates after an initial list was gradually whittled down and it is understood there were supporters for both men within Amanda Staveley's largely Saudi-backed consortium

Emery's higher-profile eventually earned him the nod, but sources close to Howe have indicated he did not feel slighted by that decisionIs it a done deal?

Newcastle will hope to finalise arrangements sooner rather than later with Bruce's former assistant Graeme Jones, who has been in caretaker charge for the last two games, ahead of Saturday's Premier League trip to Brighton.

A successful conclusion to the negotiations would bring an end to a lengthy process which has been ongoing since the club's new owners sealed their takeover on October 7.

It will be a new club but there will be some familiar faces…

Should Howe take up the role he would find some familiar faces within the dressing room having worked with Callum Wilson, Ryan Fraser and Matt Ritchie during his time with Bournemouth.

He will have money to spend...

It is no secret that the recent takeover has propelled NUFC dizzying heights of fortune… they are now the riches club in the world. Eddie Howe will have the spending power of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund at his disposal and the ability to invest significantly in a squad which is in need of an overhaul in January.