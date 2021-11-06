Middlesbrough part ways with boss Neil Warnock

Middlesbrough FC have parted company with manager Neil Warnock by "mutual consent".

The club says the decision was reached after talks between the two parties and "Neil leaves the club with the best wishes of all".

Warnock joined Boro in June 2020, when he was brought in for the remaining eight games of the season.

Earlier this week, he broke the record in English football when he clocked up 1,602 games as an English manager.

Middlesbrough confirmed that Warnock's assistants Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson will also depart the club.

The club said: "[We] would like to place on record its thanks to Neil and his staff for all their hard work during their time with us".