Middlesbrough welcomes new boss Chris Wilder to Teesside

Middlesbrough FC confirms it's Warnock out, Wilder in.

Within 24 hours, Boro have announced their replacement for the top job on Teesside.

Chris Wilder will takeover from Neil Warnock, who left the club on Saturday evening "by mutual consent".

The 54-year-old steps in with immediate effect and will be joined by his long-time assistant Alan Knill.

In a statement, Middlesbrough FC said: "Chris brings a wealth of experience to the club, having managed over 1,000 games since taking his first steps in management with non-league Alfreton Town in 2001.

He is a four-time promotion winner, having guided Oxford out of the Conference in 2010, won League Two with Northampton in 2016 and most recently guiding Sheffield United from the third tier to the Premier League in 2019.

Chris was named LMA Manager of the Year after leading the Blades to the top-flight and they finished ninth on their first season back in the Premier League.

As a player he clocked up almost 500 appearances, a century coming for Sheffield United, his hometown club. The defender also racked up three figures for Rotherham United and enjoyed successful spells with Notts County, Bradford City, and Halifax Town."