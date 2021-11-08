Accusations of sleaze follow Boris Johnson on trip to Northumberland

Play video

Report by Tom Sheldrick

Boris Johnson refused to apologise for his approach to the Owen Paterson row while on a visit to the North East.

The Prime Minister said he does not "think there's much more to be said about that particular case" and made several attempts to change the subject.

Mr Johnson was forced to U-turn over a plan to prevent Mr Paterson facing a 30-day Commons suspension for a serious breach of lobbying rules - by advocating for two companies which were paying him over £100,000 a year.

Mr Paterson subsequently quit as an MP after the government abandoned an attempt to set up a Tory-dominated committee to re-examine his case and the wider Commons standards regime.

The debacle instigated an emergency three-hour debate on sleaze, lobbying and MP standards. But Mr Johnson did not attend.

Rather than participating in the debate and facing questions, Mr Johnson was at Hexham Hospital in Northumberland encouraging the take up of booster jabs

"Unfortunately I can't be there because I have a long-standing engagement up here," he said.

"Labour want to focus on - the opposition want to focus on - a particular case of a particular MP who suffered a serious personal tragedy and who's now resigned."

Full interview with Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the Owen Paterson row.

"What we want to do - and I frankly don't think there is much more to be said about that particular case - but what we do need to do is look also at the process. And that is what we were trying to do last week," the Prime Minister continued.

"What I hope [...] is that there will be cross-party agreement on a way forward, including an appeals process for very difficult and very sad cases such as the one we've seen."

Opposition leader Keir Starmer accused the Prime Minister of "running scared" from the debate, while a cry of "where is he?" was shouted from the benches.

Later in the debate, cabinet office minister Steve Barclay said he and his colleagues on the government frontbench “regret” the “mistake” they made last week over the issue of standards.