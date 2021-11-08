Former Newcastle United midfielder Lee Clark says that new manager Eddie Howe is an exciting appointment who plays an attractive brand of football.

Clark, who played over 200 games for Newcastle in two spells with the club, managed against Howe when in charge of Huddersfield, Birmingham and Blackpool and admitted it was always a difficult task coming up against the 43-year-old:

I’ve come up against Eddie on numerous occasions, and I’ve had many, many tough games against his sides. They always play exciting and attractive football. He likes to play with pace in the wide areas and is great at developing players. He works very hard on the training ground.

Eddie Howe has managed 544 matches in his career over two spells as Bournemouth boss and during a brief stint at Burnley. He took Bournemouth from League Two to the Premier League during his time there, but left the club after their relegation from the top flight in 2020.

Clark believes Howe's work rejuivinating The Cherries will stand him in good stead for the new challenge at Newcastle:

"He did a terrific job at Bournemouth - he galvanised the club and changed it from top to bottom. He didn’t just change things on the field, but also off the field with the infrastructure and the new finances he brought in due to his success."

"He has a couple of tough months ahead, because of the current position of Newcastle in the Premier League - but I'm hoping he'll get that positive new manager bounce and get the players’ confidence up ahead of the new year, so he can get clear of the relegation zone and get reinforcements in January.

This is a great chance for him to do it at a bigger club with more backing - I’m excited to see what he does.”

Eddie Howe’s first game in charge of the Magpies will be at home to Brentford on November 20th.