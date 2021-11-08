Christmas has arrived on Tyneside! The annual tradition of the unveiling of the Fenwick Christmas window display took place last night - and this year, it is Shaun the Sheep themed.

The crowds were back on Northumberland Street this year, but the event was also live streamed with viewers tuning in from as far as Australia, New Zealand, Canada and America.

Following the success of our first virtual windows reveal last year it was important to us to ensure that local viewers as well as those further afield could again share in the magical moment. We hope Newcastle and beyond enjoy experiencing them as much as the team did creating them. We would like to thank the council for working closely with us to avoid overcrowding and keep the community safe. Kieran McBride, Fenwick Newcastle Store Director

Running across the eight windows of the store frontage, The Flight Before Christmas story depicts a festive Mossy Bottom Farm where Shaun the Sheep and his flock live. Shaun the Sheep’s seasonal excitement turns to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get a bigger stocking for the flock accidentally leads to Timmy, Shaun’s cousin and the only lamb in the flock, going missing! The story of the windows follows Shaun’s adventure to get Timmy home before he becomes someone else’s present.

It’s a real honour to see moments from our latest Shaun the Sheep film - The Flight Before Christmas providing the inspiration this year’s Fenwick Christmas windows. We are extremely proud of the film and to be able to share it with everybody in such unique and special way is fantastic, I’m sure everyone will love the windows as much as we do! Richard Beek, Producer, Shaun the Sheep: The Flight Before Christmas

The Shaun the Sheep Christmas Window display will be in place at Fenwick Newcastle from Monday, 8th November through to the end of December.

Additionally, Fenwick will also be hosting a Santa's Rooftop Cinema with an exclusive Aardman film screening featuring the company's iconic characters like Shaun the Sheep and Wallace and Gromit.