Baa-humbug! Fenwick's Shaun the Sheep themed Christmas window is unveiled
Christmas has arrived on Tyneside! The annual tradition of the unveiling of the Fenwick Christmas window display took place last night - and this year, it is Shaun the Sheep themed.
The crowds were back on Northumberland Street this year, but the event was also live streamed with viewers tuning in from as far as Australia, New Zealand, Canada and America.
Running across the eight windows of the store frontage, The Flight Before Christmas story depicts a festive Mossy Bottom Farm where Shaun the Sheep and his flock live. Shaun the Sheep’s seasonal excitement turns to dismay when a farmhouse raid to get a bigger stocking for the flock accidentally leads to Timmy, Shaun’s cousin and the only lamb in the flock, going missing! The story of the windows follows Shaun’s adventure to get Timmy home before he becomes someone else’s present.
The Shaun the Sheep Christmas Window display will be in place at Fenwick Newcastle from Monday, 8th November through to the end of December.
Additionally, Fenwick will also be hosting a Santa's Rooftop Cinema with an exclusive Aardman film screening featuring the company's iconic characters like Shaun the Sheep and Wallace and Gromit.