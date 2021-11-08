Man in hospital after suspected Walker stabbing in early hours of the morning

A man has been rushed to hospital following a suspected stabbing in the early hours of Monday morning. The incident took place at an address on Grasmere Avenue in Walker, Newcastle, where a police cordon remains in place.One man has been arrested in connection with the assault which has left the victim in hospital but in a stable condition.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "At about 1.15am today (Monday 8 November) we received a report of concern for the welfare of a male on Grasmere Avenue, Walker."Officers attended and found a male with an injury consistent with having been caused by a stabbing. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a stable condition.

"An investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident.