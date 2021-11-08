Newcastle United appoint Eddie Howe as their new head coach

Newcastle United have confirmed the appointment of Eddie Howe as head coach.

The 43-year-old has signed a contract until the summer of 2024.

He is tasked with saving the Magpies from relegation and steering the club into a new, Saudi-backed era.

A Bournemouth AFC legend, Howe played 300 senior appearances as centre-back for the south coast side.

When aged just 31, he became their manager for an initial two years before embarking on a brief managerial stint at Burnley.

After returning to Bournemouth in October 2012, he presided over the club's most successful period in its history - taking them from League One to the Premier League in just four years and keeping them there between 2015 and 2020.

After ex-Arsenal coach Unai Emery ruled himself out of the Newcastle United managerial race, Howe was spotted in the stands sat next to the club's new ownership in Saturday's Premier League match against Brighton.

"It is a great honour to become head coach of a club with the stature and history of Newcastle United. It is a very proud day for me and my family," Howe said in a statement.

"This is a wonderful opportunity, but there is also a lot of work ahead of us and I am eager to get onto the training ground to start working with the players.

I would like to thank the club's owners for this opportunity and thank the club's supporters for the incredible welcome they have already given me. I am very excited to begin our journey together. Eddie Howe, Newcastle United Football Club head coach

Newcastle United co-owner, Amanda Staveley said: "We have been incredibly impressed by Eddie through what has been a rigorous recruitment process.

"As well as his obvious achievements with AFC Bournemouth, where he had a transformational impact, he is a passionate and dynamic coach who has clear ideas about taking this team and club forward.

He is a great fit for what we are trying to build here. We are delighted to welcome Eddie and his staff to St. James' Park and very much look forward to working together towards our collective ambitions. Amanda Staveley

Further announcements on Eddie's first official press conference and first team coaching appointments will follow in due course.

Analysis by Chris Conway from ITV News Tyne Tees

Eddie Howe is an exciting appointment for Magpies fans.

He's young and ambitious, certainly, his time at Bournemouth can only be viewed as a success.

Yes, they were eventually relegated but to take them from the threat of relegation from the football league into the Premier League is no mean feat.

He's known to be a meticulous coach, with a real eye for detail both in training and in games and given the current position Newcastle United find themselves in, that will be crucial.

Especially considering the Magpies are often criticised for lacking the nous needed to edge tight games. Take Jonjo Shelvey's free-kick in the dying minutes of Saturday's draw at Brighton for example.

It isn't a risk-free appointment, Newcastle United are the biggest club Howe has managed to date and given how poorly Newcastle have started the season there is no guarantee he will keep them up - but - in the eyes of supporters, he offers hope, something they've lacked a lot of during the past 14 years.