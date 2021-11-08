'Thank you for everything' Middlesbrough players pay tribute to Warnock

Middlesbrough players have paid tribute to former manager Neil Warnock on social media after the 72-year-old left the club by mutual consent on Saturday.

The club released a statement on their website on Saturday evening saying the decision was reached after talks between the two parties and that the veteran manager "leaves the club with the best wishes of all".

Early last week, Warnock completed a record 1,602 games managed in professional football as Middlesbrough fell to a 3-1 defeat to Luton.

Warnock was popular among the club's fanbase as well as among the playing staff, with many taking to social media to thank him for his service.

Goalkeeper Luke Daniels, defenders Sol Bamba and Marc Bola as well as forwards Isaiah Jones and Joshua Coburn all posted messages over the weekend to thank Warnock.

Summer signing Uche Ikpeazu also posted his thanks and best wishes to the man who brought him to Wearside, saying 'Thank you gaffer, and all the best for the future' on his Instagram story.

Chris Wilder has since been appointed as Warnock's replacement on Teesside and will take charge of his first game next Saturday at home to Milwall in the Championship.