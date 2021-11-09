The Cleveland Police and Crime Commission Steve Turner has said he intends to continue in his role after an allegation of an historic sexual offence.

In a statement released this evening he said he had been given 'no further information' regarding the allegation - which he denies - and is understood to date back to the 1980s.

As a public figure, I accept the mental challenge this brings, but my family's mental well-being should not have to be tested in this way.< "I do fully believe in English justice, and am committed to supporting the investigation and the process in its entirety, and am confident the investigation will go on to prove beyond doubt, that I am innocent, as I have not committed any such offence. Steve Turner

He's faced mounting pressure to resign after it emerged he had received a caution for theft from a supermarket in the 1990s.

Mr Turner also suggested that the allegation had been leaked for 'political gain'.

This is currently an allegation, and I cannot allow one anonymous allegation to bring into jeopardy the democratic process and the wishes of the public who took part in my election.< "To do so would create an incredibly dangerous precedent potentially creating political carnage across the entire country. I am committed to democracy and the justice system. Steve Turner

An investigation by the IOPC is currently underway.