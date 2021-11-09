Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner says he won't be resigning after historical allegation

Steve Turner - the Cleveland PCC - says he intends to continue in his role in a new statement Credit: ITV Tyne Tees

The Cleveland Police and Crime Commission Steve Turner has said he intends to continue in his role after an allegation of an historic sexual offence.

In a statement released this evening he said he had been given 'no further information' regarding the allegation - which he denies - and is understood to date back to the 1980s.

He's faced mounting pressure to resign after it emerged he had received a caution for theft from a supermarket in the 1990s. 

Mr Turner also suggested that the allegation had been leaked for 'political gain'. 

An investigation by the IOPC is currently underway.