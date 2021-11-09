Cleveland Police and Crime Commissioner says he won't be resigning after historical allegation
The Cleveland Police and Crime Commission Steve Turner has said he intends to continue in his role after an allegation of an historic sexual offence.
In a statement released this evening he said he had been given 'no further information' regarding the allegation - which he denies - and is understood to date back to the 1980s.
He's faced mounting pressure to resign after it emerged he had received a caution for theft from a supermarket in the 1990s.
Mr Turner also suggested that the allegation had been leaked for 'political gain'.
An investigation by the IOPC is currently underway.