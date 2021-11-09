North Yorkshire school students urge classmates to wear masks on buses
Young people in North Yorkshire are supporting a campaign to encourage students to wear face masks on school buses.
As Covid-19 infection rates in North Yorkshire remain above the England average, young people have been talking about why they take precautions and why other students should do the same.
Year 9 student Harriet says she is getting her jab to protect her vulnerable grandad, while Evie says she doesn't like needles but the vaccine will make her feel reassured when she visits family at Christmas.
"Simple measures like wearing a mask in enclosed spaces can have a big impact in slowing the spread of the virus," says Cllr Andrew Lee, Executive Member for Public Health, "And the most important thing anyone can do to combat the virus is to have the vaccine."
North Yorkshire has seen outbreaks linked to school transport during the first half of the current school term.
Louise Wallace, North Yorkshire's Director of Public Health, says, "Most new cases are in the younger age population, particularly school age children, so we are working hard with colleagues to deal with the impact of this.
"Face coverings should be worn by everyone travelling to school via shared transport, unless they are exempt. This includes buses or trains or any transport where they come into contact with people they do not normally mix with.
"Face coverings help to decrease transmission in enclosed settings, such as vehicles where people are required to sit or stand close together."