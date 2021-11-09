North Yorkshire school students urge classmates to wear masks on buses

Young people in North Yorkshire are supporting a campaign to encourage students to wear face masks on school buses.

As Covid-19 infection rates in North Yorkshire remain above the England average, young people have been talking about why they take precautions and why other students should do the same.

Evie and her friend Harriet on the bus to school. Credit: North Yorkshire County Council

Wearing a mask makes us feel safer and then everyone else feels safer, as they know everyone is doing their best to protect each other. At the start it was hard as we weren't used to it, but now we all know the reason for it. We might not get it as bad as anyone else, but if we do get it we could pass it on to our parents or grandparents and they could be very poorly. Evie, a Year 9 student at Thirsk School and Sixth Form College

Year 9 student Harriet says she is getting her jab to protect her vulnerable grandad, while Evie says she doesn't like needles but the vaccine will make her feel reassured when she visits family at Christmas.

People think not wearing a mask makes them look cool and better than anyone else - and some people just follow the crowd. The campaign posters will work if the message is given to people enough. They will soon realise that they are the problem and make changes for the better. Harriet, Year 9, Thirsk School and Sixth Form

"Simple measures like wearing a mask in enclosed spaces can have a big impact in slowing the spread of the virus," says Cllr Andrew Lee, Executive Member for Public Health, "And the most important thing anyone can do to combat the virus is to have the vaccine."

Seb, Year 7. Credit: North Yorkshire County Council

I'm getting the vaccine. My mum is quite keen for me to get it, because it's protecting grandparents and also ourselves. Seb, a Year 7 student at Thirsk

North Yorkshire has seen outbreaks linked to school transport during the first half of the current school term.

Louise Wallace, North Yorkshire's Director of Public Health, says, "Most new cases are in the younger age population, particularly school age children, so we are working hard with colleagues to deal with the impact of this.

"Face coverings should be worn by everyone travelling to school via shared transport, unless they are exempt. This includes buses or trains or any transport where they come into contact with people they do not normally mix with.

"Face coverings help to decrease transmission in enclosed settings, such as vehicles where people are required to sit or stand close together."