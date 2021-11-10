COP26 Flood prevention: A natural approach to our changing climate

Play video

A project by environmental charity, the 'Tyne Rivers Trust', has been highlighted as an example of international best practice at COP26.

Their work has been praised for the use of natural materials rather than hard engineering to slow flooding and improve water quality in Haltwhistle Burn.

Our weather presenter Ross joined Dr Ceri Gibson and Kirsty McNaught on a trek to find out how the project is inspiring others in dealing with the consequences of our changing climate.

Part of the system involves using logs across a section of Haltwhislte Burn. The logs slow down the flow, hold back sediment and reduce the impact of heavy rainfall further down stream.

The logs were gathered locally and moved into place by horses - making it one of the lowest carbon initiatives to help combat the problem of flooding.

A video featuring the 'kerplunk' stye system by Oxford University was shown to delegates at COP26 in Glasgow.