’The task is huge’: 10 takeaways from Eddie Howe’s first press conference

Report by Simon O'Rourke

Is this the real beginning of Newcastle's new era?

Eddie Howe made his first public appearance as the club's manager when he spoke with the press at 3pm on Wednesday afternoon.

The majority of Newcastle United's passionate fanbase will no doubt be watching the full conference (or at the very least our highlight video below), but here are our top 10 takeaways for those in a hurry.

Eddie Howe's first press conference highlights

1. He's all about the short term (for now)

Since the takeover was finalised, fans have cautiously dreamt of trophies - be they future domestic cups, Premier Leagues, or beyond.

But in the conference Howe made it very clear that, at least for now, he is "all about the short term". His goal is to save Newcastle from relegation.

He told the press he hasn't "really delved into" the club's future prospects with the new ownership.

“The aim is to stay in the league. To avoid relegation.” Eddie Howe

2. ... but he won't make any promises

Not only does Howe want to stay in the Premier League, he believes the club - currently 19th and winless - is capable with its current squad of doing so.

But he's not making any promises...

I’m absolutely confident that we can, but I’ll make no promises on that... All I can do is lead the club to the best of my abilities. Eddie Howe

3. Why he took a sabbatical

When Howe wasn't immediately snatched up after leaving his cherished Bournemouth, pundits were left scratching their heads.

Though he made no public announcement, Howe decided to take a year "away from the game".

He did so to "reset, recharge and re-educate myself… commit to my family for a period of time and then commit to coming back better."

Though he didn't go into specific details in the conference, Howe dabbled in punditry with an appearance on Monday Night Football on Sky Sports and reportedly travelled to Spain to study the managerial methods of Rayo Vallecano manager Andoni Iraola and Atletico Madrid boss Diego Simeone.

I’ve been out and about here there and everywhere… I’m more relevant and in touch than I’ve ever been in terms of what’s going on at the top level. Eddie Howe

4. He's fallen in love with Newcastle already

Newcastle is a football-mad city, and Howe is a football-crazy man mad on the Toon. He's already planned to move his family up.

Cynics will say he was buttering up the fans, but Howe told the press he considers visiting St James' Park today for the first time as Newcastle manager a career-high.

It was an amazing feeling. I can’t describe it. When you walk through the doors, walk down the tunnel and you imagine bygone eras… I think it’s incredible. It certainly brought a feeling that I’ve barely experienced in football. Eddie Howe

5. He's not on social media

It's probably a wise move for any football manager - Eddie Howe isn't on social media.

If he was, he would definitely have seen the viral video of a fan waiting 11 hours in the cold to meet him outside the training ground on Tuesday.

But his lacking digital presence won't stop him from engaging with the city and the fanbase.

I will really buy into that culture that is here with how everyone thinks about their football club and will try and treat the football club as if the club was my own family. Eddie Howe

6. Howe's bringing his coaching staff with him

After much speculation, Howe confirmed that he is bringing his Bournemouth AFC coaching staff with him.

Jason Tindall, Stephen Purches, Simon Weatherstone and Dan Hodges will all follow Howe up to Newcastle.

Graeme Jones, caretaker manager after Steve Bruce's exit, will join the new team.

...having Graeme already here in situ as someone I already know and respect and really like - I think it’s going to be a perfect match for us. Eddie Howe

7. He won't be drawn on questions about human rights

Saudi Arabia's human rights record has been a central part of the Newcastle takeover conversation.

But Eddie Howe will not be drawn into the debate.

For me this was a football decision. I am absolutely delighted to be the manager of Newcastle and that’s my only focus. Eddie Howe

He declined to comment on questions surrounding human rights three times.

8. He's losing his voice already

If you think he sounded a little hoarse, Howe says that's down to all the shouting he's been doing on the training ground.

As you can hear from my voice, I’ve been doing quite a bit of shouting… but it’s been a really good two days training. Eddie Howe

Read into that what you will...

But "work" was possibly the most repeated word of the press conference.

"The task is huge," he told Simon Rourke of ITV News Tyne Tees.

9. The gradual return of attacking football to St James' Park?

Eddie Howe is an attacking, front-foot manager. It got Bournemouth promoted. It kept them up for five years. Critics say it ultimately got them demoted.

Howe's aware he can't get this team playing all guns blazing right away but says he wants to oversee a return of "exciting" football to Newcastle United.

Over time, I’d like to think you’ll see positive changes in our execution in what we try and do because ultimately I want to try and see the type of football that entertains, that excites football and I think that’s the type of football that Newcastle supporters want and I will try and give them that. Eddie Howe

10. In it for the long haul?

Howe is a tangibly ambitious man. There is no way he sees himself as a temporary solution.

Whether he is the man to steer Newcastle towards trophies is yet to be seen. What's for certain is that he is going to give it his best shot.