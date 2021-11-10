Play video

Newcastle United's new manager Eddie Howe spent his first day training with the squad on Tuesday 9 November. Arriving before 7am, he showed the fans he means business when he didn't leave Darsley Park until around 12 hours later.

Sadly, that meant Adam Pearson from Wallsend had a long day ahead. The 20-year-old headed to the ground hoping to catch him as he arrived. Howe's early start though meant Adam missed him.Adam waited with hope that he could catch the manager on his way home. 11 hours later, those hopes were almost dashed when the former Bournemouth boss sped straight past him and two other fans waiting to catch a glimpse - but moments later the reverse lights clicked on.

Meeting the manager on his first day at the training ground, there's just no better feeling. Really nice bloke as well when I spoke to him, but looking forward to seeing how he does at Newcastle, I mean, already 12 hours as his first day yesterday - this guy is clearly here to work. Adam Pearson, NUFC fan

Eddie Howe arrived on Tyneside last week after news of a deal in principle at the club spread. He was then spotted at the Brighton game alongside owner Amanda Staveley, and Monday brought the news so many fans had been waiting for - the Magpies had a new manager.

He spent much of his career lifting his home club of Bournemouth through the ranks - taking them from near relegation to the Conference League, up to Premier League status by 2015. Bournemouth survived five seasons in top flight football before suffering relegation in 2020, leaving Howe out of a job. Newcastle United is his first management job since his departure.

The next fixture for the Magpies is against Brentford at St James' Park on Saturday 20 November. It will be Howe's first game in charge, and one that fans hope will be their first win of the season.