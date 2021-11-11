Services will take place across the region on 11 November to commemorate those who sacrificed their lives for their country. It will be followed by Remembrance Day on Sunday.

Armistice Day marks the anniversary of the end of the First World War. At the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh monthwe fall silent to remember.

Remembrance Sunday is also observed each year it is observed on the second Sunday in November.

Events last year were disrupted due to the pandemic, many were held online but this year the traditional gatherings are set to return but those attending are reminded to keepCovid safe.

Here are some of the events taking place in the coming days:

Gateshead:

November 11 Armistice Day

Saltwell Park: A Service of Remembrance organised by the Durham Light Infantry Association will commence at 10.45am at the DLI Memorial.

Crookhill/Stargate: Assemble at 10.30am at Crookhill School to walk with classes to the War Memorial for a wreath-laying ceremony.

Greenside: A short service will take place at the war memorial at 11am. The officialservice will take place on Saturday 14 November 2021.

Friday 12 November

Birtley: The Fellowship of the Service will hold a short wreath-laying ceremony.Assemble at Birtley Cenotaph for 6.45pm.

Sunday 14 November

Gateshead: A Service will commence at 10.45am, at the Cenotaph, Prince Consort Road, no later than 10.40am. There will be a March-Past after the Service outside the Central Library, Prince Consort Road.

Birtley: The parade will leave the Birtley Community Centre, Ravensworth Road at approx.10.30am and proceed to the Birtley Cenotaph for 10.45am for a short RemembranceService. There will be a two minute silence followed by a wreath-layingceremony.

Blaydon: 10.15am service at St Cuthbert's Church, followed by a service at the WarMemorial at 12 noon.

Felling: Garden of Remembrance, Felling at 10.45am for a short service and wreath layingceremony at 11am

Greenside: A service will begin at 10.45am at the war memorial, followed by awreath-laying ceremony.

Winlaton: A service will take place at St Paul's Church at 9.30am; a short wreath layingservice of Remembrance will follow at the War Memorial at 10.45am.

Newcastle

Sunday 14 November

Newcastle City Council will host a commemoration events it will begin with Lord Mayor of Newcastle, Councillor Habib Rahman, laying wreaths at the War Memorials close to the Civic Centre.

The parade, which will include the Fifth Battalion, Royal Regiment of Fusiliers, the 101 Royal Artillery Regiment and HMS Calliope as well as veterans and cadets, will step off from Ceremonial Way, Civic Centre at 10:15 am and march through the city before arriving at the War Memorial at Old Eldon Square.

A Two Minute Silence will be observed at 11am with the start and finish marked by gun fire. A Veteran and a Cadet will then read ‘They shall not grow old as we that are left grow old’ before the Last Post is played.

North Tyneside

November 11Killingworth: Jigsaw Memorial, White Swan Centre. An act of remembrance and two minutes’ silence will take place at the North Tyneside Post 1945 Jigsaw Memorial.

November 14

Longbenton: St Bartholomew’s Church, Station Road, Benton – 11am

North Shields: 11am parade Tyne Met College on Hawkey’s Lane

Whitley Bay: The Cenotaph on the Links, 3pm

South Tyneside

Thursday 11 November

South Shields: 10:30 Assemble at the Mission to Seafarers in Mill Dam

Monkton Village: 10:40 War Memorial in Monkton Village for a service

14 November

South Shields: 10:15am Parade will assemble on Beach Road at SouthShields Town Hall

Jarrow: 10.30am: Parade assembles outside of Jarrow TownHall in Grange Road

Sunderland

November 14

10:15 Armed forces veterans and service personnel will be taking part in a RemembranceParade and Service at the War Memorial on Burdon Road

DurhamNovember 13

Durham Cathedral: the Festival of Remembrance returns to the cathedral this year as a live event and will take place on the Saturday night before Remembrance Sunday.

November 14Spennymoor: Service of Remembrance will take place at 10am then afterwards, at 10.45am, people can assemble at the front of the Town Hall to march to the War Memorial.

Darlington

Thursday 11

Darlington Town Hall: Two minutes silence at 11am

Middlesbrough

November 11

Wreaths to be laid on the Field of Remembrance at the Cenotaph in Linthorpe Road Those taking part will assemble at the Cenotaph at 10.30am

November 14

Remembrance Sunday Parade and Service. The parade will form upat 10.30am ready to march up to the Cenotaph for the service, which shouldfinish at around 12.30pm.

Redcar and Cleveland

Services will be held across the borough on Saturday, November 13, and Sunday, November 14.

North Yorkshire

Sunday 14

Askrigg: Sunday, 10.30am, St Oswald’s Church, service followed by afternoon tea from 4pm to 5.15 and vigil at the cross at 6.30pm.

Brompton: Sunday, St Thomas’ Church, there will be holy communion at 8am and Remembrance Day service at 4pm, led by Rev Jonathan Cooper.

Great Ayton: 10.40am, Christ Church, Act of Remembrance will be held at theWar Memorial and in the church, a “Battle’s Over” remembrance will be held onthe High Green at 7pm.

Hawes: 10.15am, Hawes Parish Church, service accompanied by Hawes Silver Band.

Northallerton: 10.45am, Remembrance parade of veterans at War Memorial,preceded by bell ringing 10am to 10.30am.

Northumberland

14 November

Hexham: Parade at 10.30am from Argyle Terrace.

Ashington: Service 10.50am in the Ashington Memorial Garden

Morpeth: A parade will set off from the Town Hall at 10.35am and willmarch to the Cenotaph.