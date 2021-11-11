The region remembers: People gather across the North East for Remembrance Day

People have gathered across the North East to remember fallen soldiers on Remembrance Day.

They observed minute's silences and staged moving tributes to the nation's war dead - meeting at train stations, parks, memorials, public buildings and cemeteries.

Last year's events were largely cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, giving today's ceremonies an added significance for those in attendance.

Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

At Newcastle Central Station, veterans boarded trains to London before a ceremony took place on the platform.

Veteran Richard Watson and his wife Cheryl boarding a train to London. Credit: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

People also gathered in various other spots in Newcastle and met at the Seaham war memorial with its famous 'Tommy' statue by Ray Lonsdale.

More than 40 veterans from a host of different regiments took part in Bishop Auckland College’s Armistice Day service.

A coffee morning was held beforehand, during which funds were raised for the Royal British Legion in a raffle and tombola.

A small and heartfelt ceremony was held in the beautiful village of Branxton in Northumberland.

Warrant Officer 2nd Class Rob Porteous of the Scottish Transport Regiment and local historian Eric Musgrave explain the importance of remembrance.

Knitters produced a display of hand-crafted poppies watched over by a solitary Tommy in Nunthorpe.

The 100 vibrant red flowers produced by the Nunthorpe & Marton Knitters group, while the soldier was created by local ward Councillor Jon Rathmell.

Credit: Middlesbrough Council

Thanks to a donation from The Plastic Shop, Cllr Rathmell was also able to make enough Tommy figures to line both sides of the road between Nunthorpe Village and Poole roundabout.

Councillor Rathmell said: "Several years ago I heard a child in town ask her mother; what is the poppy for?

I thought about it and realised if people didn't mark it through community engagement and working together, Remembrance could fade in Middlesbrough. Councillor Rathmell, Middlesbrough Council