Morpeth man restores WWII Jeep for military funerals

Wartime history enthusiast, Mick Scott from Morpeth has restored an old World War Two Jeep in the hope it can give former soldiers the send off they deserve.

He says there is a lot of interest in the service after Prince Philip's coffin was led by a similar vehicle earlier this year.

I think it's a mark of respect cos of what they've been through, they do a huge training regime, they build up a big comradeship they're like big family. Mick Scott

Mick has spent the last two years working on the Jeep which survived the war and spent decades decaying in a French barn. Once up and running again, he put it to the test on a whistle-stop tour of the Normandy beaches for the 75th commemorations.

If it can be fixed I'll bring it back to life. I just hate to see history disappear into a bag of rust. I think there's a market for military funerals, old soldiers wanting to go to rest on the back of one of these, I think it would be quite novel. I've just got this love of military and people who served their time. Mick Scott

The first veteran to sit alongside Mick as a passenger was James Johnstone who served in the 6th Battalion Parachute Regiment - and when James passed, the Jeep was then part of the 96-year-old's funeral procession

Mick's restoration which started more than two years ago has been in honour of his late brother Walter who served with the same brigade.

Mick Scott reflects on his brother's life in the army. Credit: ITV Tyne Tees