The Court of Appeal has declined to increase the sentence of a man jailed for less than five years after choking a woman to death during sex.

Sam Pybus admitted the manslaughter of Sophie Moss after he applied “prolonged” pressure to her neck at her home in Darlington in the early hours of February 7.

The 32-year-old was to tell police that his some-time lover would encourage him to strangle her during sex, Teesside Crown Court heard.

The sentencing judge accepted the married defendant did not intend to kill the 33-year-old and his remorse was genuine, giving him a sentence of four years and eight months in prison.

At the Court of Appeal on Friday, three judges rejected a bid by Attorney General Suella Braverman to increase Pybus’s sentence.

Lady Justice Macur, sitting with Lady Justice Carr and Mr Justice Murray, said: “Bearing all the circumstances of this case in mind, we are not persuaded that the judge was wrong in categorisation, was wrong in the uplift he applied… or was wrong in the element of discount that he gave for mitigation and then for his plea of guilty.”

Pybus' ex-wife says the shame of what happened does not sit with her or Sophie Moss, but with the perpetrator

Among those who had been campaigning for a tougher sentence was Pybus' ex-wife, Louise Howitt.

Speaking previously to ITV News, she said: "I think if the CPS and the police had really looked into some of his past, they would have uncovered a history of sexual violence and emotional abuse. And more than anything, a complete lack of respect for women, and misogyny.

"Instead, what they did was go out and find evidence to support what Sam said.

“They went out and interviewed Sophie's ex-boyfriend, and he said that she did enjoy being strangled. But she's not here to say that”.

Teesside Crown Court had previously heard how Pybus was drunk when he applied pressure to Ms Moss' neck for tens of seconds or even minutes. Pybus woke up and found Ms Moss unresponsive but did not dial 999, waiting in his car for 15 minutes before driving to a police station to raise the alarm, the court heard.

After Friday's ruling, Ms Braverman said: “There cannot be any guarantees with how a court will decide any matter, and I referred the sentence to the Court of Appeal because I considered it to be too low.

Attorney General Suella Braverman QC lost her bid to increase Pybus' sentence. Credit: PA

“The Court of Appeal decided otherwise, I’m disappointed with the outcome but I respect the judgment and I’m grateful to the courts for considering the matter in some detail. “It’s undeniable that this was a tragic case, a disturbing sequence of events in which Sophie Moss lost her life at the hands of the offender. “This government is committed to supporting women and girls through the criminal justice system and preventing them from suffering in broader criminal matters. “We’re here to support victims and that’s our priority.”