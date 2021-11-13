North Yorkshire veteran to defend World's Strongest Disabled Man title

Play video

Report by Jennifer Henry

A veteran from Catterick is defending his World's Strongest Disabled Man title eleven years after losing his arm while serving in Afghanistan.

Mark Tonner lost the use of his arm in an explosion on a tour of Afghanistan, and he had to return to civilian life. With that came mental trauma and years of recovery, aided by Help for Heroes.

Now, he channels his anger into World Class weightlifting.

In 2020, he competed online and claimed victory as World's Strongest Disabled Man in his category.

This weekend he's defending his title in front of a crowd for the first time - over a thousand miles away in Iceland.