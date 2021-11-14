The region falls silent to mark Remembrance Sunday

People have gathered across the North East to remember fallen soldiers on Remembrance Day.

Last year's events were largely cancelled due to COVID-19 restrictions, giving today's ceremonies an added significance for those in attendance.

Events are happening across the region, with parades and services - and the nation will fall silent at 11am in a mark of respect.

The Queen will not be able to attend the service at the Cenotaph in London due to a 'sprained back'.

Boris Johnson said it was a moment to “come together to remember those who sacrificed everything in service of our country”.

He said: “It’s a sacred ceremony that has endured for more than a century because we know the unpayable debt we owe those brave servicemen and women.

“We know that for our tomorrow they gave their today.

“And we know that here at home and around the world, thousands of men and women in uniform still stand ready to defend our unity and our way of life, our values, and at a cost few among us would be willing to pay”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said it was “time for us all to stop, reflect, and remember those millions of people from Britain and the Commonwealth who have kept us safe through their service and sacrifice.”