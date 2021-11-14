Walrus Watch: Walrus spotted on the rocks at Seahouses
Andrew Douglas/Serenity Boat Tours
We're used to spotting Seals or Dolphins off our amazing coast - but what about a Walrus!
A very rare sight, Andrew Douglas had been out on the water when he saw the animal, catching some incredible pictures.
Walruses are usually found in the North Pole or in the Arctic Ocean. Tynemouth Seal Hospital have urged people to stay away and give it space.
