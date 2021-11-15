Mark Robinson: Police conduct further enquiries into the murder of Redcar man

Residents living in Redcar and Grangetown are being advised they may see an increased police presence from mid-morning on Monday as enquiries continue into the murder of Mark Robinson.

Mr Robinson was the victim of a serious assault at a property in Station Road on 28 July 2020.

He suffered a head injury and required lengthy hospital treatment and then full-time care until he passed away on 5 August 2021.

His family are receiving support from specially trained officers and three men were arrested and are under investigation in connection with Mark’s death.

Detective Superintendent Helen Barker said: “Today our officers will begin comprehensive house to house enquiries in and around Redcar and Grangetown.

We are determined to establish the circumstances of this tragic incident and to get answers for his family. All our thoughts remain with them at this very difficult time. Detective Superintendent Helen Barker

“So I’m appealing again for anyone with any information which could help our enquiries to contact Cleveland Police via the 101 number quoting Operation Sleaford or Ref SE20-121859," Superintendent Barker continued.