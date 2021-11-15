A veteran from South Shields is going the extra mile to support those who he says 'saved his life'.

Andrew Marshall, 49, has set off on a tour along the coastline of Britain.

Titled 'The Big Drive', Andrew will cover more than 5,500 miles in a converted van over the next 4-5 weeks.

On Monday morning he set off from South Shields seafront, with family, friends and well wishers coming along to send him on his way.

Andrew has struggled with his mental health for a number of years, dealing with crippling anxiety which left him feeling incredibly isolated.

It when 2018 when Andrew said he hit his lowest point, and considered taking his own life.

I had been through years of emotional stress, turmoil and reached a point that I felt the best thing for everyone would be if I was no longer here. I was so poorly with my mental health that I tried to take my own life. Andrew Marshall, Royal Navy Veteran

Andrew added: "Even though I was severely ill with mental health issues, I had still never spoken to anyone about how poorly I was, how I felt or how much I was struggling and how low I actually felt. I hadn't sought any kind of help because that's just not what men did."

5,500 miles The estimated distance of 'The Big Drive'

4-5 weeks How long Andrew thinks it will take to complete the drive around the coast of Britain

'The Big Drive' is all in aid of two local charities, which support our armed forces.

NAAFI Break in South Shields is a local community group which provides support to South Tyneside's Veteran community.

The group rely solely on donations and have felt the financial pressures of the pandemic.

NAAFI Break helped give me structure and a safe social environment with people who had experienced similar life challenging events, plus a place to reconnect with the Armed Forces community. Andrew Marshall, Royal Navy Veteran

Since being supported by NAAFI Break, Andrew has become a volunteer Welfare Officer, meaning he now offers advice an support to other veterans in a similar crisis situation.

Andrew is also raising funds for Soldiers, Sailors, Airmen and Families Association (SSAFA) Tyne and Wear. He says their volunteers supported him through the toughest time in his life.

As part of my early recovery, SSAFA helped immeasurably. Their caseworker helped me secure housing as I was losing my home at that time, they also helped with furnishings, carpets and some initial bills and debts. Andrew Marshall, Royal Navy Veteran

Andrew has hit his fundraising target of £2,500 before even setting off on his journey.

You can follow 'The Big Drive' over on Andrew's Just Giving page.