Teenage volunteers wanted for Newcastle second dose vaccine trials

Teenagers in Newcastle are being urged to consider volunteering for a second dose vaccine trial based at the Royal Victoria Infirmary.

Currently, people aged between 12 and 17 are only receiving one dose. Researchers running the University of Oxford-led vaccine programme say they want to find out more about immunising teenagers as it is the age group with the highest rate of infection.

This study will be critical to delivering vital information on the range of options for immunising teenagers against COVID-19 in the UK to help control this. Therefore, we are asking for 12 to 16 years olds to take this opportunity to receive a second dose of vaccine and help us understand how best to immunise teenagers to protect them and their families. Professor Matthew Snape, The Oxford Vaccine Group

All participants will be randomly allocated at the time of their second dose to receive either a full second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, a one-third dose of the Pfizer vaccine, a full dose of the Novavax vaccine or a half dose of the Moderna vaccine. These vaccines will be administered at least eight weeks after their first dose, and sites hope to complete this stage of the study by early December.

The current UK guidance is that all adolescents aged 12 to 17 are offered a first dose of the vaccine. However, younger people at a greater risk of serious illness if they catch COVID-19 are offered two doses. The results from the study will provide the JCVI (Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation) with crucial information about immunising teenagers in the UK.

It is important to establish the most effective vaccine doses for different population groups, and this latest study will help develop our understanding of immune responses for young people once vaccinated against COVID-19. Dr Stephen Owens, The Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Participants will not know what second dose vaccine they are receiving. Researchers will assess any side effects and immune system responses to these new combinations of vaccines.