Walrus spotted on the east coast 'for the first time'

A walrus has been spotted on the east coast - potentially for the first time ever.

What is believed to be a female juvenile appeared on the rocks at Seahouses on Sunday 14th November.

It is thought she could be the same walrus who has been spotted off the Dutch coast in October, nicknamed Freya.

It was such a unique sighting that people traveled from around the region to catch a glimpse.

Volunteers from British Divers Marine Life Rescue kept people at a sensible distance to limit the disturbance.

Walruses belong in Arctic waters around Greenland and Svalbard.

That means this one is hundreds of miles away from her natural habitat.

The following morning the walrus had moved on, hopefully swimming north, back to where she belongs.